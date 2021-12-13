People must take pride in speaking their mother tongue: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for proactive and concerted efforts to increase the number of translations of literary classics in various Indian languages. In this regard, he suggested leveraging technological advancements in translation to make the rich heritage of regional Indian literature accessible to people in their mother tongue.

In particular, Naidu praised the efforts of institutions, such as Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PTSU), in translating classics such as 'Amuktamalyada' by Krishnadevaraya into other Indian languages. He called for more such efforts from similar universities to preserve and promote the use of different languages in the country.

Addressing the Foundation Day celebrations of the university, he lauded its commitment to preserve Telugu language, literature and history through various research initiatives. He paid tributes to former Chief Minister the late NT Rama Rao, who took the initiative to establish the university. He appreciated the efforts of the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in developing the university and furthering the cause of Telugu and culture.

`Noting that globalisation has had a widespread impact, the V-P stressed that it must be ensured that youth must not lose touch with their cultural heritage. Noting the importance of language in forming one's identity and boosting self-confidence in youth, Naidu said people must take pride in speaking in their mother tongue.

He observed that the National Educational Policy-2020 aims at promoting languages and encourages primary education to be in child's mother tongue. He said the medium of education must be in mother tongue up to higher education and for technical courses too.

In this regard, Naidu called upon universities to undertake advanced research in languages and improve scientific and technical terminology in languages to facilitate their wider reach and use in academia.

The V-P presented awards to Dr Kurella Vittalacharya, poet and critic, and Kalakrishna, Kuchipudi dance proponent. Later, he inaugurated the photo exhibition of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' at the university organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Writing in the visitor's book, he appreciated the efforts of the organisers in showcasing the culture of the paired States of Telangana and Haryana. Encouraging people to visit the exhibition, he wrote that such initiatives will go a long way in propagating the rich cultural heritage of the paired States and promoting people-to-people contacts.

State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, vice-chairman, Telangana Planning Board B Vinod Kumar, university V-C Thangeda Kishan Rao, Registrar, Bhattu Ramesh, students, staff attended.