People throng for a last glimpse of Khairatabad Bada Ganesh

Hyderabad: People thronged in thousands to have a last glimpse of the Khairtabad Bada Ganesh pandal on Sunday. A stampede-like situation was seen, and heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in the vicinity of Khairtabad and Tank Bund areas.

The traffic on the main roads of Khairatabad and Tank Bund came to a standstill due to the huge rush of devotees. A large number of vehicles were stuck in Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Lakdi-ka-Pul, and other surrounding areas. Khairtabad to Panjagutta areas were jammed. The police advised commuters to take alternative routes.

The area in the heart of the city was teeming with huge crowds. Men, women, and children were standing in long queues to take a glimpse of the iconic ‘Sri Saptamuka Maha Shakthi Ganapathi’ idol celebrating its 70th year anniversary.