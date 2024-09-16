Live
- Subhadra Swagat padayatra held at 10K places
- India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2045
- 2,500-km-long human chain awarded by World Book of Records
- ‘How can you defend a person who has hurled casteist slurs on your community?’
- State’s proposal for new international airport is ready
- DKS visits New York sky-deck ‘The Edge’
- Doordarshan turns 65: A rich history of India’s state broadcast service
- Berhampur University to study man-animal conflict in Eastern Ghats
- Car, bikes & electronics sales surge due to heavy discounts by companies: Reports
- Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bhubaneswar on Sept 17
Just In
People throng for a last glimpse of Khairatabad Bada Ganesh
People thronged in thousands to have a last glimpse of the Khairtabad Bada Ganesh pandal on Sunday
Hyderabad: People thronged in thousands to have a last glimpse of the Khairtabad Bada Ganesh pandal on Sunday. A stampede-like situation was seen, and heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in the vicinity of Khairtabad and Tank Bund areas.
The traffic on the main roads of Khairatabad and Tank Bund came to a standstill due to the huge rush of devotees. A large number of vehicles were stuck in Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Lakdi-ka-Pul, and other surrounding areas. Khairtabad to Panjagutta areas were jammed. The police advised commuters to take alternative routes.
The area in the heart of the city was teeming with huge crowds. Men, women, and children were standing in long queues to take a glimpse of the iconic ‘Sri Saptamuka Maha Shakthi Ganapathi’ idol celebrating its 70th year anniversary.