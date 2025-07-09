Live
Pharma dealer held for selling spurious drugs
Hyderabad: The State Drugs Control Administration has arrested Manish Kumar, Partner-cum-Competent Person of Arvind Pharma Distributors, located in SBI Staff Colony, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, for dealing with spurious (counterfeit) drugs on Tuesday.
The dealer was arrested in connection with the seizure of spurious drugs — ‘Levipil 500’ Tablets (Levetiracetam Tablets 500 mg) —falsely claimed to be manufactured by Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd. The X Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court, Secunderabad, ordered judicial remand for the accused, until July 23, following which the accused was sent to Chanchalguda Jail.
The Director General, Drugs Control Administration, Shahnawaz Qasim instructed the officers of the DCA to ensure ‘zero tolerance’ towards dealers, medical shops, and pharmacies found involved in the distribution or sale of spurious or counterfeit drugs. Stringent legal action shall mandatorily be initiated against all such offenders, ensuring that they are brought to justice as per law.