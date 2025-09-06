PJTAU V-C congratulates faculty honoured as best teachers

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Professor Aldas Janaiah, Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), extended heartfelt congratulations to five distinguished faculty members who were honored with Best Teacher Awards by the State Government.

The awards were presented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a grand ceremony held at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, on Friday. The PJTAU faculty members recognized for their excellence in teaching and contribution to agricultural education include Dr. J. Hemanth Kumar, Dr. Y. Praveen Kumar, Dr. V. Hemalatha, Dr. J. Rajender, and Dr. J. Sai Prasad.

Prof. Janaiah praised the recipients for their dedication and impact on students and the academic community. “It is a proud moment for PJTAU that our faculty members have been recognized at a state-level celebration where the Hon’ble Chief Minister himself participated after a decade. This recognition reflects the quality and commitment of our educators,” he said. The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that the awards not only honor individual excellence but also highlight the university’s growing role in shaping agricultural innovation and rural development. He noted that PJTAU continues to uphold its mission of nurturing future-ready professionals and contributing to the state’s agrarian progress.

PJTAU’s faculty members expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing agricultural research, student mentorship, and community outreach. The university community joined in celebrating this achievement, marking a moment of pride and inspiration for the institution.