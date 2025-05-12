PJTAU-Western Sydney University to launch joint courses on agri edn

Hyderabad: Agricultural Education, PJTAU, Western Sydney University, B Sc Agriculture, M.Sc Pathway, ICAR RecognitionAgricultural Education, PJTAU, Western Sydney University, B Sc Agriculture, M.Sc Pathway, ICAR RecognitionIn addition to offering regular B Sc programmes in Agriculture, Community Science, Food Science Technology, and Agricultural Engineering, Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) will launch a four-year B Sc Agriculture degree course in collaboration with the renowned Western Sydney University (WSU) in Australia, starting from the academic year 2025-26.

This programme allows students to study for three years at PJTAU and one year at WSU, providing them with the opportunity to experience education at both universities. For students interested in pursuing an M.Sc., an additional year of study at WSU will be required. This pathway enables students to earn a B.Sc. degree from PJTAU and an M.Sc. degree from Western Sydney University. Furthermore, those who wish to pursue a PhD at WSU after their postgraduate studies can do so with the assistance of a scholarship, covering their fees.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah stated that the agreement between the two universities is nearing completion. He emphasised that all agricultural courses offered by Western Sydney University are recognised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Last year, an agreement was signed between ICAR and WSU to support this collaboration. A notification for admissions to these specialized courses will be released soon.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor congratulated EAPCET-2025 rankers and mentioned that PJTAU is increasing both regular and special quota seats, while also reducing fees. New colleges are scheduled to open as well. Janaiah announced that the notification for admissions to these courses, along with details for NRI quota admissions, will be issued this week.

Janaiah advised students and parents to remain vigilant, as many private institutions in the state that lack ICAR recognition and permission are issuing notifications for admissions to B.Sc. courses. He clarified that only PJTAU has the necessary ICAR recognition and authorisation to offer the B Sc (Agriculture) education course in the state.