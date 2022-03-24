Plans for handicrafts at Yadadri

Hyderabad: With the aim of reviving the lost art by restoring endangered traditional art, safeguarding handicrafts and to provide employment to artisans who lost income during Covid, and for providing a means of livelihood to them, a three-day handicraft exhibition was organised on Wednesday by Kalakriti Creations, in association with the Department of Language and Culture and Deccan Heritage Academy.

It was inaugurated by V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Tourism. The exhibition will conclude on Friday. Goud said handicrafts, handloom industries and handloom textiles should be encouraged. "Pochampally has gained global fame in the handloom industry and has become the first best tourist village in the world among 170 countries through the manufacture of handloom fabrics.

Shilparamam in Hyderabad is the place for handicrafts. The government is planning to put up handicrafts in Yadadri also," he added. Vedakumar Manikonda, chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy, said, "India is a country with great culture, history and traditions. Specially Telangana has a history of decades of handicrafts. It is the home for handicrafts. Many places in the State are known for their handicrafts, which have gained national fame. There is a need to promote them."

Panchakundatmka Yagam conducted in BalalayamMahasamprokshana reached 3rd day in YadadriYadadri, March 23As a part of Mahasamprokshna program ,Panchakundatmaka Yagam has been carrying out in Balalyam,On third day of samprokshana program , on Wednesday , As a part of 2nd Panchakunda Maha Yaga on Wednesday At 9 a.m., the priests conducted Shanthi PatamAfterwards, Dwaratoranam, Dhwaja Kumbharadhana performed.

Also, Chathusthanarchana, Shodasha Kalashabhishekam, Nitya-laghupurnahuti were performed. In Main temple Ruthviks performed Moola Mantra and Murti Mantra recitation In the evening, mass recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama, whereas , in Yagashala, Dwara Torana Dhvaja kumbha aradhana, Moola Mantra Havanams, Panchagavya Divasam, Nithya Laghu purnahuti were conducted.Meanwhile , temple revenue from differnt sources was Rs 7.67 lakhs on Wednesday