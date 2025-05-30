Play held on societal dynamics

Hyderabad: With the support of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, and under the auspices of Mandavilli Arts Association, a social play ‘Suurigaadu’ was staged at the ITDES Co-operative Society premises, Indian Cultural Stage, Sriramakrishnapuram, Kothapet. In the role of Devender, poet and actor Dr Voleti Srinivasacharya delivered a powerful performance. Raktakanneeru Nagabhushanam portrayed Patanjali, and Madugula Krishnamohan, recipient of the Bellary Raghava Award, also took part in the play.