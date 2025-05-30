Live
- Benchmark indices rebound after 2-day fall
- CM Naidu honours MLA Amilineni
- AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for lung cancer drug
- E-rupee in circulation breaches Rs 1k cr mark in Mar
- LIC secures BSI certification
- Farmers told to embrace innovation, technology in agri
- GCC growth steps in right direction: Sunil Mittal
- AP govt plans to develop 10 large industrial parks
- Terra Motors unveils e-auto KYORO+
- Crisil pegs GDP growth at 6.5 pc
Play held on societal dynamics
Highlights
Hyderabad: With the support of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, and under the auspices of Mandavilli Arts Association, a social play ‘Suurigaadu’ was staged at the ITDES Co-operative Society premises, Indian Cultural Stage, Sriramakrishnapuram, Kothapet. In the role of Devender, poet and actor Dr Voleti Srinivasacharya delivered a powerful performance. Raktakanneeru Nagabhushanam portrayed Patanjali, and Madugula Krishnamohan, recipient of the Bellary Raghava Award, also took part in the play.
