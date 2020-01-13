Plea to expedite water pipeline works

Chandanagar: Local Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy on Monday urged Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board General Manager Rajasekhar and Manager Subramanyam Raju to take up the sanctioned water pipeline works in Vidyanagar Colony, Jawaharnagar Colony and Goutaminagar Colony. The corporator was accompanied by party activists Narsimha Rao, Panthulu, Pochayya and Anant Reddy.