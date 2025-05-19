PM, Guv, UMs express shock over Gulzar Houz fire mishap

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish and announced ex gratia to the victims of the Gulzar Houz fire tragedy.

On Sunday, a social media post of the PMO on X, Modi said, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.” Besides, the PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed profound grief over the tragic fire accident at the Gulzar Houz. A Raj Bhavan communique conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Describing the accident as deeply distressing, the Governor said, “It is heart-wrenching to learn of the precious lives lost and the injuries sustained in this tragic fire.

My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief.”

The Governor directed the authorities to extend all possible medical assistance to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy visited the fire accident. He interacted with the locals and said it is sad that more than 16 people died in the fire at Gulzar Houz in Hyderabad Old City.

“It is shocking that children were among the dead. I have instructed the authorities to provide better medical treatment to the injured,” he emphasised.

He underscored that all departments work together to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in the city.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed shock over the incident. He extended his condolences and asked the authorities to provide better medical facilities to the needy. He assured that the Centre will extend its support to the families of the deceased in the incident.