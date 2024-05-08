Live
PM Modi meets family members of PV at Rajbhavan
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family members of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in Rajbhavan on his arrival to the city on Tuesday. Taking to social media handle X, Modi said, "Meeting with the family members of former PM, Pundit, political statesman PM Narasimha Rao was eventful." The family members thanked the Government of India for announcing Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao. They expressed happiness over the country's progress in recent times. "Several issues on Indian Culture, the importance of traditions and other issues were discussed extensively during the meeting with them," he added.
Later, NV Subhash, TS BJP Spokesperson and grandson of Narasimha Rao, said that the family members met the Prime Minister at Raj Bhavan for a thanksgiving gesture for honouring the late grandfather PV Narasimha Rao with 'Bharath Ratna' the highest civilian award.
The PM discussed various subjects ranging from travel, education, science and technology, finance, Sanatana Dharma and current-day politics in the 30-minute meeting the family members had with him. "It was a great feeling for all of us. We felt that interacting with our family member," he added.