PM Modi must read Congress manifesto first

Hyderabad: Hyderabad DCC President and Congress candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Waliullah Sameer accused both MIM and BJP of using communal politics as a shield to cover up the backwardness in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference, Waliullah Sameer alleged that, as always, both MIM and BJP were trying to polarise the election campaign in Hyderabad. He said people got frustrated with the Hindu-Muslim rhetoric of both parties, which brought no development in Hyderabad. Both parties are demonising each other to make people vote out of fear. Instead, he said both parties should explain to the people what they did for the overall development of Hyderabad in the past.

"MIM should explain what it has done for Hyderabad since 1984. Similarly, the BJP should tell the people what its government at the Centre has done for Hyderabad in the last ten years," he said, adding that both parties never believed in accountability.

He strongly condemned the BJP and its Hyderabad candidate, Madhavi Latha, for her controversial statements and gestures to hurt the Muslim community. "On one side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targetting Muslims by even calling them infiltrators. On the other side, the BJP candidate is trying to attract media attention so that she could create a Hindu-Muslim divide. Surprisingly, she is also roaming into some areas seeking Muslim votes. Amidst those visits, she is giving statements that Muslims should be thrown out of this country," he said.

Sameer alleged that PM Modi was trying to defame the Congress manifesto. "Waliullah Sameer, AIMIM, BJP, Madhavi Latha, Narendra Modi, Congress Nyay Patra, Hyderabad' has been designed to fulfill the aspirations of all the people. But Modi is trying to highlight the manifesto as "communal". I think he should read the full manifesto first. I'm sure he will like it so much that he himself will vote for the Congress party in the coming elections," he said.