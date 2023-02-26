  • Menu
PM Modi praises SCR for renovation of 200-year old heritage well

Zonal Railway Training Institute
Zonal Railway Training Institute

Highlights

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the effort of the Zonal Railway Training Institute in Secunderabad for renovating a 200-year-old heritage well on its premises.

Quoting a tweet by the Ministry of Railways, Narendra Modi termed it as a laudatory effort. The Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) built the rainwater harvesting pits around it to facilitate water conservation.

The SCR undertook the renovation of heritage well at a cost of approximately Rs 6 lakh. The renovated well is expected to generate substantial savings of around Rs 5 lakh per month and has been catering to the water requirements of the Zonal Railway Training Institute for over five decades.

