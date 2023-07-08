Live
PM to lay foundation for Railway Wagan Manufacturing unit today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Warangal to lay foundation stone for Wagon Manufacturing unit and other development works.
The Prime Minister landed at Mamnoor Airstrip in Warangal. PM Modi will reach Sri Bhadrakali temple by road and have darshan at Sri Bhadrakali Amavaru. After performing special puja, the Prime Minister will be laying foundation stone for the Railway Wagon Manufacturing unit, laying a road network project with over Rs 6,000 crore. He would be addressing a public meeting at Arts and Science College Grounds.
The police have imposed strict restrictions in the Warangal town. No fly zone has been imposed in the tri-city in the wake of PMs visit.
