Poachgate: CV Anand to head SIT

Hyderabad: The state government has constituted a seven-member SIT (Special investigation Team) headed by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand for further probe into the Poachgate in which four TRS MLAs were alleged to have been lured by three persons who are said to be agents of BJP.

The government's decision to constitute SIT comes a day after the Telangana High Court gave nod to the state government to go ahead in the investigation of the case.

Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeswari, DCP (Crime, Cyberabad) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP (Shamshabad) R Jagadish Reddy, Narayanpet SP N Venkateshwarlu, Rajendarnagar ACP B Gangadhar and Moinabad Station House Officer (SHO) Laxmi Reddy have been appointed as the members of the special investigation team.

Police officials said that the SIT will prepare an action plan to speed up the TRS MLAs case and finalise a chargesheet with evidence to punish the arrested accused – Ramananda Bharati, Simhayajulu and Nanda Kumar – who are in jail. The accused were caught red-handed recently by the police at a farm house when they allegedly offered Rs 100 crore to the four MLAs to switch their loyalties to the BJP.

The police will first take the accused into their custody and interrogate them before moving further in the case.

The police are waiting for the forensic report on the audio and video footage of the conversation between the accused and the MLAs.