Poaching our MLAs is not as easy as gulping down drinks: Revanth to KCR

Hyderabad: The statement of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch with him and that the BJP would pull down the Congress government in the state after the Lok Sabha elections led to a war of words between the pink party and the Congress party.

Chief Minister A Revanth addressing a meeting during the road show at Ramdas crossroads in Medak said KCR should know that he was not like Jaipal Reddy or Jana Reddy. “Revanth is a high tension live wire and anyone who dares to touch his partymen would be burnt to ashes. Pittaladora should understand this,” he said. Revanth further said that after the Assembly elections, scrap dealers were making rounds of the farm house of KCR to buy his old and damaged car which is barely functional. Incidentally, the pink party symbol is a Car. “Poaching Congress MLAs, KCR should know is not as easy as gulping down a full bottle,” he said. Revanth had gone to Medak to participate in filing of nomination papers by Lok Sabha candidate Neelam Madhu. Targeting both BJP and BRS candidates contesting from Medak, M Raghunandan Rao and P Venkatarami Reddy respectively, the Chief Minister wondered if they had done justice to their positions as Dubbaka MLA and Collector respectively.

He questioned Raghunandan Rao whether he had promised to bring central funds for development of Dubbaka. He asked him to explain what kind of transformation took place in Dubbaka after he won the bypoll.

Revanth Reddy questioned as to how a bureaucrat like Venkatarami Reddy had amassed wealth and got the ticket to contest depriving other leaders like Madan Reddy. “This is the same official who snatched away land belonging to farmers at Mallanna Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar,” Revanth alleged.

“He is like modern day Kasim Razvi whose master is KCR. I urge the farmers to think twice before voting for this candidate,” the Chief Minister said. Revanth Reddy vowed to faculfill another key promise of ‘loan waiver’ by Independence Day.

“I take oath in the name of Durgamma that I shall fulfill the promise of loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh by August 15,” he said. Revanth Reddy recalled that Medak was of sentimental value for Congress as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had won from this constituency. For the past 25 years, this constituency has been held by BJP and BRS.

“The developments, industries, national institutions that are seen now in Medak were brought by Indira Gandhi, when she represented the constituency. There has been no value addition by the BJP or BRS parties,” Revanth Reddy added.