Police arrests 10-member gang trying to sell newborn

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South zone team, along with Chandrayangutta police, apprehended a ten-member gang, including six women, who were trying to sell a newborn illegally. Police rescued the 15-day-old baby boy and handed him over to the Child Welfare Centre for safe custody. The arrested persons were Shaik Ismail, Sulthana Begum, Mehdi Ali alias Saleem, Fathima Rehamth, Syed Imtiaz Pasha, Nazma Begum, Feroz Khan, Nafeez Begum, Sayeeda Begum, and Sayeeda Shaik, a mediator.

The Chandrayangutta police registered a case U/s 80 and 81 of the JJ Act, 2015, and took up the investigation.

According to police, the main accused, Mehdi Ali, hatched a plan to sell newly born babies to parents who are unable to have children and approached parents Shaik Ismail and Sulthana Begum and motivated them to sell their newly born baby boy for a huge amount of Rs 2.50 lakh to overcome their financial crisis.