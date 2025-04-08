Live
Police busts cricket betting racket, 4 held
Hyderabad: The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Mahankali police apprehended four online cricket betting organisers. The police seized net cash of Rs 92,120 and four mobile phones from their instance.
The arrested persons were identified as Godela Sandeep Kumar, S Abhishek Kumar both sub bookies, Vinay Singh, a collection boy and P Yashwanth Gupta, a punter. The police said that Adem of New Delhi, a main bookie, was found absconding.
According to the police, the accused persons were residing in Secunderabad, Goshamahal and Mangalhat areas.
They were organising online cricket betting with the help of main bookie Adem by using online web links – IPLKhelo.com, Mahakal999.com, Mahakal365.com, and Mahakalpunt.com duly providing login IDs and passwords to the punters.
On information, the police apprehended them near Mahankali temple and seized the amount and cell phones.
The apprehended accused and seized material was handed over to Mahankali police for further investigation.