Police imposes curbs on New Year celebrations across State

Hyderabad : The year 2023 will go down in history with Sunday and New Year 2024 will start in a few hours. The youth are already gearing up to welcome the new year in a grand way. With the arrival of the weekend on Sunday, there is more enthusiasm among the youth. However, the Telangana Police Department has decided to crack down on those who drink alcohol against the rules and create ruckus on the roads.

Important orders have been issued in this regard. Orders have been issued to make checkpoints and breathalyzer tests mandatory in all traffic, law and order police stations across the state. Drunken drive and drug detection tests have been decided to be conducted from 8 pm on Sunday.

To this extent, orders have been issued by the DGP office to all the police commissionerates and SP offices in the state. Authorities have decided to impound the vehicles of those caught drinking alcohol.

5 checkpoints will be set up in each police station. Police will register cases against those who cause rash driving and public nuisance. Actions will be taken depending on the alcohol content. Actions like Rs10,000 fine and 6 months imprisonment will be taken. Cases will be registered if the New Year events are continued even after 1 hour of midnight.

Police have kept a special vigil on the New Year celebrations in Greater Hyderabad. A total of 260 check posts will be set up under 59 traffic police stations in three commissionerates. 5 to 7 check posts will be set up in each station in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, Saifabad and Cyberabad, where most of the events take place.

Inspections will be done from 8 pm on Sunday to 7 am on Monday. Only motorists going to the airport on ORR will be allowed. All flyovers, Tank Bund and Necklace Road will be closed except Langarhouse and Begumpet flyover in the city. On the other hand, metro services will be available in the city till midnight on Sunday on New Year's Eve.