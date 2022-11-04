Police inspector held for abusing and assaulting on duty cop

Hyderabad: A police inspector working with the Hyderabad Police was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police on charges of abusing and assaulting a cop on duty on Thursday night.



The inspector presently posted at the South Zone Control Room was alleged by his wife to have been running an extra marital affair with another woman.

On Thursday night, his wife, allegedly caught him red-handed with another woman in a car. She informed the Vanasthalipuram police, who then reached the spot.

During this, the inspector reportedly picked up an argument with a police constable on duty and assaulted him.

While the couple worked out a compromise between themselves, a case of assault was booked.