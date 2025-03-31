Live
Police issues traffic advisory for Eid
In view of congregational Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and anticipation of large gatherings at Idgahs and prominent mosques across the city, the police have issued a traffic advisory for Monday between 7 and 11:30 am.
According to the police, large gatherings are expected at Mir Alam Tank idgah, near Zoo Park, and Hockey Ground, Masab Tank on March 31. Moderate traffic congestion is expected at junctions, including Bahadurpura, Kalapather, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Shastripuram, Danamma Huts, Masab Tank, NMDC, Khaja Mansion, 1/12 Junction and PTI Junction.
The police requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly; they are requested to follow traffic updates on @ www.facebook.com/HYDTP and X www.twitter.com/HYDTP. In case of emergency, they are requested to call traffic help line 9010203626 for any travel assistance and cooperate with the police.