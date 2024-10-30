Police raids belt shops in Old City, two arrested

Live
Just In
The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone team, along with Chatrinaka police, apprehended two persons who were found selling IMF liquor illegally at their residences without any valid license
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone team, along with Chatrinaka police, apprehended two persons who were found selling IMF liquor illegally at their residences without any valid license. Police seized 82.46 litres of liquor in 405 bottles worth Rs 71,000.
The police arrested Prabhakar Reddy (58) of Chatrinaka and J Chandra Mohan (50) of Uppuguda. Both were previously involved in similar cases.
According to police, they were running belt shops at their residence and selling IMF liquor. They purchased liquor from different wine shops in small quantities and stored it at their residence, selling the same in the early and late hours at higher prices.
The apprehended accused persons and seized material were handed over to Chatrinaka police, who registered two cases against them U/S 34(A) TS Excise Act and took up the investigation.