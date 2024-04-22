Police register case against Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police registered a case against BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha for allegedly outraging the religious feelings of a particular community.

She was allegedly targeting a community with an arrow gesture towards a mosque in Begum Bazar during Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra that was held on Wednesday.

Police filed a case after a resident of First Lancer had lodged a complaint with the Begum Bazar police. The complainant alleged that since BJP announced Madhavi Latha for Hyderabad, she has been making anti-Muslim comments. The complainant also alleged that the gesture has caused pain and anguish to the Muslims community.

The Begum Bazaar police have registered a case under IPC section 295(A) and 125 of RP Act (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious

feelings of any class by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations) against Madhavi Latha and taken up investigation.

Notice will be issued to her and further legal course of action will follow, police said. On April 17, during the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra, Madhavi Latha allegedly made a gesture of shooting an arrow towards a mosque. The video of the incident went viral over social media. However, the BJP candidate alleged that few persons had morphed the video to damage her campaign.