Police to remain at forefront of social service, vows Sajjanar

Hyderabad: On the occasion of assuming charge as Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar distributed wheelchairs for the physically challenged on Wednesday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Vikalaangula Network, Freedom Association, Triple R Foundation, and NAMC Trust at the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) building, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills. The Commissioner handed over the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Sajjanar said, “It gives me immense pleasure to participate in such a meaningful social service programme immediately after taking charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner. It is our collective responsibility to stand by the vulnerable sections of society, especially the physically challenged. Beyond maintaining law and order, the police will always be at the forefront of serving people with a humanitarian approach. I wholeheartedly congratulate the voluntary organisations for arranging this great event.

The support of the Hyderabad City Police will always be there for such social service initiatives in the future.”

Tafseer Iqubal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), K Apoorva Rao, DCP, Special Branch, leaders of physically challenged associations M. Srinivasulu, advisors and prominent advocate Rapolu Bhaskar, Dr Vijayabhaskar, film and TV actor Lohith Kumar, Chidam Srinivas; Chiranjeevulu of PWA Trust, Samrajya Lakshmi of NAMC Trust, K Kiran of TVHS, and others were present.