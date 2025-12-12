Policy Dialogue Shapes India’s Future

The Democratic Sangha Annual Forum 2025 in Hyderabad hosted a compelling panel, “Policy Beyond Politics,” featuring senior policymakers including PTR, Renuka Chowdhury, K.R. Suresh Reddy and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

The discussion focused on shifting governance from political rhetoric to long-term reform, emphasizing accountability, fiscal autonomy, agricultural transformation and data-driven administration. Actor and BJP Vice President Khushboo Sundar added insights on citizen-led waste management through incentive-based models.

The panel highlighted youth empowerment, women’s leadership and stronger local governance. The forum concluded that India’s future relies on transparent systems, ethical leadership and informed civic participation.