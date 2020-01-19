Polio vaccination conducted in Sahebunagar
Highlights
BN Reddy Nagar: Corporator Muddagouni Lakshmi Prasanna Ram Mohan Goud administered polio vaccine to children at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Sahebunagar on Sunday. Dr K Chaitanya, Dr Sapthaleela, Rajitha, Rekha, Anil Reddy, Pushpa and others were present.
