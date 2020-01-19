Top
Polio vaccination conducted in Sahebunagar

Highlights

Corporator Muddagouni Lakshmi Prasanna Ram Mohan Goud administered polio vaccine to children at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Sahebunagar on...

BN Reddy Nagar: Corporator Muddagouni Lakshmi Prasanna Ram Mohan Goud administered polio vaccine to children at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Sahebunagar on Sunday. Dr K Chaitanya, Dr Sapthaleela, Rajitha, Rekha, Anil Reddy, Pushpa and others were present.

