Polling held peacefully in Hyderabad dist, says DEO

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Election Officer, Ronald Rose, informed that the polling in the Hyderabad district had ended peacefully.

Ronald Rose said that the polling process was conducted peacefully under the supervision of the respective Returning Officers, and other election officers for Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliament constituencies and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district. He said that though some technical problems were witnessed during polls in some polling stations with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), they were immediately rectified with the help of the concerned officers.

On Monday, DEO visited the polling stations set up at Rafah-e-Aam School in Moghalpura, Hari Bowli in Old City and inspected the polling process. Further, the election process was monitored through webcasting from the control room set up in the District Election Officer's office (GHMC headquarters).

As per DEO, there are a there are a total 45,91,201 voters in two constituencies of Hyderabad district and 3,986 polling centres in the district.

There are 22,17,9054 voters in 1,944 polling centres in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, 21,20,401 voters in 1,810 polling centres in Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, and 2,53,706 voters in 232 polling centres in Secunderabad Cantonment by-election. As per the Election Commission, the 39.17 per cent polling turnout in Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, 42.48 per cent in Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, and 47.88 per cent in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency for by-elections.

After the completion of polling, the polling staff, along with these EVMs, reached the reception centre set up in respective constituencies safely, along with the sector officer. In the evening, Ronald Rose and his family members exercised their right to vote at the Venkateswara Fine Arts College polling centre in Madhapur.