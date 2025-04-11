Live
Ponnam on study tour of Sabarmati River
Hyderabad: Transport Minister and BC Welfare Minister, Hyderabad district, Ponnam Prabhakar inspected the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on Thursday. He was accompanied by TPCC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and officials from various departments.
The Minister asked the officials about the aspects to be considered for development of Musi River in Hyderabad along the lines of Sabarmati.
Ponnam Prabhakar said that soon, the GHMC Mayor along with 150 corporators in Greater Hyderabad, irrespective of the parties, will conduct a study tour of the Sabarmati River.
The GHMC team will examine the development to be done up to Bapu Ghat under Phase-1 for the redevelopment of Musi on the lines of Sabarmati River through the study tour.