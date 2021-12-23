Poor roads, sewage overflow bug Ayodhya Nagar Colony

Mehdipatnam: Overflowing sewage and untreated household waste water spills on poor roads are posing a health hazard to residents of Ayodhya Nagar Colony here. Locals and commuters allege inaction by the civic body for over one year despite this being a major issue in the wake of pandemic.

Residents also charged that the colony was being neglected and treated badly by authorities. "Sewage overflow has become common on roads, especially near Sri Kanaka Durga temple. It leads to water-logging due to which devotees visiting the shrine face tough times," said a few residents.

Guru Swami, the temple priest, pointed out that due to overflow of sewage the stretch in front of the temple has become very bad. He said, "We are forced to close the shrine doors as untreated water flowing leaves foul smell. People visit temple with a devotional feel but with poor roads and water-logging nearby gives a bad feeling to them."

Mohammed Fahad, a resident said, "Water overflow is a major concern for us. This problem is persisting since 2016. Every year during monsoon, almost every road in the colony gets flooded. Roads have become bad as they were dug up for laying of pipelines. But a new road has not been laid, while the existing road is filled with potholes."

Another resident, Mohammed Umair told THI that there were many other major problems in the colony like the old MCH park being turned into dumping spots. "There is no maintenance of old parks, due to which residents have stopped visiting them," he said.

He added though the colony welfare association brought all issues to notice of authorities, yet not even one issue has been resolved. "The open drains are jammed with waste like sand. No official is bothered to clean them to avoid overflowing," said Umair.