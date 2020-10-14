Popular Andhra Kuchipudi dancer Shobha Naidu passes away in Hyderabad

Renowned Kuchipudi dancer Shobha Naidu has died while undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in Hyderabad. She breathed her last at 1:44 pm on Wednesday night. Born in 1962 in Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam district, Shobha Naidu became famous as a dancer at an early age. She was a deciple of Vempati Satyam and played all the major roles of Satyabhama, Padmavati and Chandalika.

Recognized as a dance teacher with a pure dance style and dedication, Shobha Naidu worked as the Principal of Kuchipudi Art Academy in Hyderabad and trained many children. Shobha Naidu is a talented dancer who received the Padma Shri award in 2001 as a testament to his versatility.

Shobh Naidu disciples have also received numerous state and national awards. About 15 hundred people in the country and abroad have been trained in Kuchipudi dance under Shobha Naidu. Many dancers across the two Telugu states are shocked over the death of great dancer and condolence messages have been pouring in on social media platforms.