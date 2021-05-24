Positive mind is a key weapon in the fight against Covid-19

Hyderabad: Being in a joint family has provided me with the needed backup in my battle against Covid. It was not just only me, but three out of the six family members contracted the virus, says Hari Prasad, working as a public relations professional.

Hari Prasad, from Asifnagar in Mehdipatnam in the city had first found his brother developing a cough and facing breathing problems. Subsequently, his wife developed body pains, and then he lost the sense of smell and taste of food.

"I live in an apartment with 42 flats. So, immediately the three of us isolated and took online consultation with a doctor. The hardest thing I faced was making sure that I kept myself away from my two-and-half year old baby boy and one-and-half years baby girl during the isolation period," he said.

Similarly, kids being away from their mother were psychologically disturbing." I was helpless to see how my parents and brothers couldn't get near to me with food and water. On top of it all was seeing my kids crying asking where we were and when would we return," he added.

They also stopped making video calls to our kids and fortunately the presence of grandparents solved the problem making the kids comfortable. "It was not easy at all, especially when both the husband and wife test positive as the kids have to stay alone," he added.

Moreover, he said that another problem that a patient might feel at the receiving end was during the online consultation of doctors. "The doctors were not in a position to interact for more than five to ten minutes, unlike in normal times. They listen to you and prescribe medicines, and the diet charge is sent via Whatsapp." Patients face all such situations which might have an effect on their morale. But, one should understand that doctors might have many more to serve these days.

Also, one should avoid too much exposure to the news where the mortality rates are shown in vivid colours than the recovery rates which are higher. This will have an effect. So, "We avoided receiving any such communication, instead engaging ourselves more with the entertainment viewing web series, films with humour, talking to the friends who recovered from Covid.

Following the medication, strictly observe the diet prescribed. Particularly, "Meeting my kids after coming out of the Covid was worth it all! Sometimes the troubles come our way has tried to weak us. But, avoiding anything that weakens our resolve to stay strong to come out of Covid for our kids made us to win our battle with Covid," he said.