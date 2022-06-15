Poultry farmers put forth demands before hatcheries

Hyderabad: To discuss the future course of action against the harassment to poultry farmers, their leaders from different districts of the State met on Tuesday at Kompally and deliberated several issues and demands before preparing a resolution to put forth the same before the representatives of hatcheries against whom they are having issues.

According to Sudhakar Rao Machha, State President Telangana Integration Poultry Farmers Association, "Around 400-500 leaders representing the poultry farmers from 15 districts of the State turned up to the meeting to discuss various issues and get details from the reports of harassments the farmers are facing while propagating the poultry." The leaders also put forth few demands for the development of families involved in poultry farming. Demands raised during the meeting include price increase by Rs 15 per kg, revocation of Food Consumption Ration charges, relaxation in using Agriculture bore wells for poultry rearing and free power supply for poultry industry. Later, a delegation of poultry farm leaders called on the representatives of leading hatcheries such as General Manager Venkateshwara Hatcheries Limited Bala Subramanyam and General Manager Suguna Chicken Krishnam Raju. The poultry farm leaders made a representation to them and urged them to discuss the demands with the higher authorities taking the poultry leaders into consideration.

Sudhakar Rao informed that they are planning to raise the issue faced by the poultry farmers with the State government soon by calling on Minister K T Rama Rao where we can put forth the demands as well for the overall welfare of the farmers involved in poultry farming. Poultry farm leaders from 15 districts of the State notably Vice President Telangana Integration Poultry Farmers Association Rajeshwar Reddy, General Secretary Sara Srinivas, Pappu Raji Reddy and Ch Srinivas Reddy and other were present in the meeting.