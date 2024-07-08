Power officials dubbed ‘Adani’s men’, prevented from inspections

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Vattepally in Old City when TGSPDCL officials went to conduct inspections on Saturday.

According to officials, in response to reports of metre tampering and power theft, a team from TGSPDCL conducted an inspection for power theft at the Guntal Shah Baba Dargah area in Vattepally.

Upon noticing the team carrying a lengthy list and replacing electric metres without the homeowners' consent, locals gathered in large numbers and protested against the action.

They also alerted community leaders about the team's presence in the area, referring to them as 'Adani's men'.

They prevented them from going ahead with the inspection, and the officials quickly moved out of the area. Senior officials said that in order to avoid a conflict, the TGSPDCL team returned.

Local people alleged that some private individuals had also accompanied the team of officials.

Following the incident, the authorities clarified that the officials were not from the Adani firm.

They also warned of cases against people who thwart officials from discharging their duties.

For a few days, there were reports that the State government had handed over the task of collecting power bills in Old City to the Adani Group of Companies.