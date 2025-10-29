POWERGRID holds Cyclothon to promote vigilance awareness

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), Southern Region-I, is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 from October 28 to November 2 under the theme ‘Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility.’

As part of the observance, a Cyclothon was organised at Necklace Road to spread awareness about ethical conduct and collective responsibility in building a corruption-free society.

The event was flagged off by Doman Yadav, Executive Director (Southern Region-I), who highlighted the importance of integrity and teamwork. “Integrity is a shared responsibility, not limited to any one person or department.

Like cycling, life and work require balance, discipline, and unity,” he said. Over 100 employees from the Regional Headquarters (RHQ), Secunderabad, and the Hyderabad Substation (SS) participated in the event.

Senior officials, including Venkata SV, Chief GM (F&A), Praveenkumar TVS, Chief GM (AM), and PC Reddy, GM (Vigilance), were present.

