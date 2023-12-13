Praja bhavan now an official residence of Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Praja Bhavan will be the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from now on. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday. Pragati Bhavan was converted into Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan after the formation of Congress government.

In this same building, the government organises the Praja Darbar. After it became Praja Bhavan, the iron fence was removed long ago. Now this building has been allotted to Mallu Bhatti.

On the other hand, there are reports that the Chief Minister is exploring an alternative building for the camp office. MCRHRD building is situated in a spacious area. It has all the facilities as well as being safe. Suitable for vehicle parking. It is said that CM Revanth Reddy was advised to stay here.