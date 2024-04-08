Praja Deevena Sabha held at London

Hyderabad: In collaboration with TPCC NRI Cell, the Praja Deevena Sabha, an election campaign meeting was organised in London on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC NRI Cell Convener Gampa Venugopal said the democracy and human rights need to be protected in India and the country can be strengthened only when the constitution is protected.

He alleged that many violations are taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India and electoral bond policy is the biggest corruption in the history of the world.

Venugopal stated that the attempts are being made strategically to damage the prospects of Congress party in the country and a strange defamation has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. TPCC NRI Cell Co Convenor Sudhakar Goud said the Congress party is going to win 14 seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will not get power for the third time at the Center.