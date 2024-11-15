Prakash Utsav to be celebrated today

Hyderabad: In connection to the 555th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak, Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 11 am to 4 pm on Friday.

To mark the important occasion, Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj are organising this congregation.

The members of the Prabhandak Committee said that the event will be marked by the recitations of Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers), who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render Gurubani Shabad Keertans.

Lakhwinder Singh Singhji (Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple Amritsar), Amarjeet Singh of Patiala, Hazuri Ragi Jathas, and other reputed Ragi Jathas will recite Shabad Keertans and Kathas and throw light on the teachings of Guru Nanak, who stood for peace, equality, and humanity. After the culmination of the congregation, Guru Ka Langar (a free community kitchen) will be served to the devotees. Medical camps will be organised at the venue for the benefit of the people, he added.