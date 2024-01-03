  • Menu
Prakashnagar residents protest against MLA Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: The residents of Prakash Nagar area protested against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender. They staged a protest in front of the Praja Bhavan on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the residents alleged that DanamNagender was occupying their lands in the name of his follower Sudhir Goud. They protested that the MLA was trying to occupy the places allotted to them during the rule of former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. They alleged that the followers of Danam were threatening them from lodging a complaint against him.

The residents complained to the Begumpet police station stating that they were threatened even in front of Praja Bhavan by the followers of the MLA. The victims asked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to provide protection from DanamNagender and his followers. It is said the rowdy mobs were coming in the middle of the night and terrorizing the residents.

