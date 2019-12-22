Pre-Christmas celebrations held at Tarnaka constituency
Tarnaka: Residents of Manikeshwar Nagar celebrated pre-Christmas under the aegis of Orsu Mallesh on Sunday. Chief guest Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi cut cake and distributed it among the children present on the occasion.
She lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for celebrating festivals of all religions officially. She said the welfare schemes being implemented by KCR had become popular in other states of the country.
