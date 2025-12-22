Preserving India’s legacy through books: Kainthola at Hyd Book Fair

Hyderabad: BhupendraKainthola, Principal Director General (PDG) of the Publications Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, visited the 38th National Hyderabad Book Fair at NTR Stadium on Sunday underscoring the timeless role of books in preserving India’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

During his visit, Kainthola inspected the Publications Division’s stall, which featured an extensive collection of works spanning Gandhian literature, Indian history, art and culture, and children’s books. The stall attracted significant attention from readers and scholars, offering a rich glimpse into India’s literary and cultural legacy.

Interacting with book lovers, students, and stall owners, Kainthola expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic response to this year’s collection. He noted that the vibrant turnout at the fair reflects the enduring relevance of printed books in an increasingly digital age.

Speaking on the occasion, the PDG remarked, “Books are not just sources of knowledge; they are living archives of our traditions, values, and national identity. Their role in shaping informed citizens and preserving India’s heritage is irreplaceable.”

He further emphasised the Publications Division’s commitment to producing authentic and high-quality content that promotes awareness of India’s history and cultural ethos among readers of all age groups.