President Droupadi Murmu to review graduation parade

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will review the combined graduation parade of the 211th course at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday morning.

The Combined Graduation Parade will be held with full military splendour, marking the successful completion of the demanding and challenging pre-commissioning training of the Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, an official statement said.

Murmu reached Hyderabad on Friday evening and was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. It was interesting to see both the Governor and Chief Minister walking to the aircraft together.

It may be recalled that the relations between the government and the Governor have not been cordial for long.



The Chief Minister welcomed the President with a shawl and a bouquet. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, several political leaders and top officials were present at the Begumpet Airport.

Among others who were present at the airport to receive the President were state ministers Mehmood Ali, T Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavati Rathore and Malla Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Director General of Police Anjani Kumar.

The President, who is staying at Raj Bhavan, will present the ranks on the shoulders of the flight cadets, representing the award of the President’s Commission. The President will also pin the ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ on the chest of cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into.

The ceremony includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries, who have been trained by the Air Force. The President will also award the ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque to meritorious Cadets in recognition of their performance.

The parade will be followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, Fly-past by the formation of PC-7, aerobatic show by Su-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’ and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team. Officials said that the President will leave for Delhi soon after the parade.