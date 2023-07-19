Prime Land For BRS Party Office: TS High Court issues notices to HMDA, CCLA and BRS General Secretary

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court Division Bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N Rajeshwar Rao issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Commissioner HMDA, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Collector RR District and the General Secretary BRS party directing them to respond to the notices by August 16, 2023 duly replying to the contentions of the petitioner Forum for Good Governance (NGO), which is challenging the allotment of 11 acres land to the BRS party at a throwaway price of Rs. 3,41,25,000 when the market value of the land in Kokapet is Rs. 50 crores.

Addl. Advocate General J Ramchander Rao informed the court that the Cabinet is yet to take a call on the allotment of the 11 acres of land in Kokapet to the BRS party for construction of its party office and as and when the decision is taken, a copy of the proceedings will be made available in the public domain.

Satyam Reddy, Senior Counsel appearing for the petitioner Forum for Good Governance informed the court that the 11 acres of prime land worth crores of rupees has been allotted to BRS party at a throwaway price, that too without following the tender process. Further, the counsel said that the proceedings allotting the land to the BRS party is not posted in the public domain and sought a direction to the BRS government, to furnish a copy of such proceedings.

Acting Chief Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, after hearing the contentions of the Addl. AG Ramchander Rao observed that if the Cabinet has not taken a decision on fixing the price of the 11 acres land, then this litigation is a pre-mature one and further directed the BRS government, to file its response within 4 weeks.

The Division Bench was adjudicating the public interest litigation filed by Forum for Good Governance (NGO), represented by its Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy challenging the decision of the BRS government in allotting 11 acres prime Government land located in Survey Numbers 239 and 240 of Kokapet village, Gandipet Mandal, RR District in favour of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party for the purpose of constructing its party office.

The case is adjourned to August 16,2023.

Pil seeks quota to tribals in agency areas Notices issued to State govt

The State High Court Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N. Rajeshwar Rao on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Government Tribal Welfare, and Commissioner Tribal Welfare Department directing them to respond to the notices within weeks.

The Division Bench was adjudicating the plea filed by Bhukya Deva Naik, General Secretary, Lambadi HakkulaPorata Samithi (NangaraBheri), Tekulapallymandal, Kothagudem district seeking a direction to the State government to issue a notification in exercise of powers conferred in the 5th Schedule of the Constitution of India “RESERVING” all the posts of Presidents, ZPTC members in Agency areas for the local tribals, posts of Directors and Chairpersons of Cooperative bodies in agency areas for the local tribals, posts of Presidents / Chairman and members Water Users Association in scheduled areas for the local tribes only.

The Counsel further informed the court that the population of the State comprises 12% tribals, who are primitive, geographically isolated, shy and socially, economically, educationally backward and for their upliftment in all fields, people from their local areas should be appointed to various offices cited so that they develop in all fields.

The Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) is established as mandated in paragraph 4 of the Schedule V of our Constitution for the all-round development of the tribals in agency areas, which gives advice to the government on the matters pertaining to the welfare. The case is adjourned to 4 weeks.

Courtdirects State govt to furnish survey report of Ponguleti’s kin land

Justice BollamVijaysen Reddy on Tuesday directed the Telangana State government to furnish the survey report in respect of the 21.5 guntas land belonging to Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, brother of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former MP and senior leader in BRS party from Khammam district, presently switched on to the Congress party. Further, the court directed the concerned government authorities not to take coercive steps against the petitioner.

The revenue officials during their survey arrived at a conclusion that the 21.5 guntas of land in the SSR gardens, belonging to the petitioner is governed land, located in Velugumatla village, Khammam Urban Mandal, Khammam District.

The petitioner challenged the action of the revenue officials in taking up the survey and sought suspension of the notice issued by the Revenue authorities.

The Judge, was dealing with the plea filed by Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, challenged the action of the revenue officials in taking up the survey of the land and sought a stay on the notice.

The Judge further ordered Status Quo and directed the officials not to take any coercive steps against Ponguleti Prasad Reddy and adjourned the plea to August, 1, 2023 for filing of survey report and counter affidavit.