Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay stone for Bibinagar AIIMS today

Hyderabad: During his brief visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar and five National Highway projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and dedicate to the nation other development projects related to the Railways.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building.

During the visit, Modi will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin cities region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option.

He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahbubnagar project. The project stretching for over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains. At the public programme at Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. Telangana leaders, including Health minister T Harish Rao, have been criticising the Centre for not making AIIMS as a top-class hospital.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region. Later Modi will leave for Tamil Nadu.