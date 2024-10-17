Prof V Balakista Reddy appointed as new chairman of TGHEC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government on Wednesday appointed former Registrar and Professor of Law at NALSAR Law University, and currently Dean, School of Law of Mahendra University as the new chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

Dr V Balakista Reddy is known for conducting extensive studies in national and international jurisprudence. He has organised various national and international legal conferences at NALSAR to promote India as a platform for legal discussions. In 2017, he represented India at the prestigious International Peace Conference hosted by NALSAR, with participation from around 75 countries, former and current judges of the International Court of Justice, and jurists. It was the first time such a prestigious conference was held in India.

His contribution bore fruit with the Centre for Aerospace and Defense laws at NALSAR getting recognition by the United Nations for its academic contributions and its courses were included in the UN directory. The Centre for Tribal and Land Rights has reviewed, revised, and redrafted nearly 112 land and revenue laws in Telangana. Under the esteemed stewardship of Prof Balakista Reddy as the Director of CTLR, the Telangana Agriculture Produce Act and Rules 2016, the Telangana Municipal Act 2019, the Telangana Child Protection Acts, and other laws were drafted by the CTLR Team.

The Center for Child and Youth Justice at NALSAR is involved in making policies, drafts, laws, and enforcement programmes related to the rights of children and women's welfare. NALSAR provides legal advice and guidance to various government departments and conducts training on national and international law for senior officials. The Centre for Tribal and Land Rights has also provided legal services to the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh. During his tenure, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the NALSAR University to study the implementation of the procedures enshrined in Schedules 5 and 6 of the Constitution of India at the field level.

A team of jurists set up under the auspices of the Director of the Centre for Tribal and Land Rights travelled through remote areas to understand the living conditions, government benefits, and the implementation of welfare schemes. NALSAR's innovative initiatives have received praise. The Justice B P Jeevan Reddy Centre for International Trade and Business Laws (JRCITBL) was an initiative aimed at teaching and researching contemporary issues in international trade and business laws.