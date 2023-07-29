Programmable pain pump: A major breakthrough in pain management

Hyderabad: Chronic pain affects millions of people worldwide, impacting their physical and mental well-being, productivity, and overall quality of life. Unfortunately, traditional pain management methods, such as oral medication or injections, may not always provide adequate relief and can lead to adverse side effects.

Fortunately, there is an advanced pain management option that has been a game-changer for patients suffering from chronic pain refractory to medical therapy - intrathecal drug delivery system (ITDD) also known as programmable pain pump. This technique involves delivering low-dose narcotic medication directly into the spinal fluid through a small catheter, providing effective pain relief without the side effects associated with oral painkillers.

“Chronic pain can be debilitating and have a profound impact on a patient’s quality of life. Intrathecal drug delivery has been a game-changer in the field of pain management, offering a safe and effective alternative to traditional pain management techniques,” said Dr Siddharth Chavali - Consultant Neuroanesthesiologist& Interventional Pain Physician at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.