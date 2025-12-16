PRSI Hyd clinches ‘Best Chapter Award’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) has won the PRSI Best Chapter Award 2025, marking another significant milestone for the organisation. The award was presented at the valedictory session of the 47th All India Public Relations Conference, which was held in Dehradun from 13 December to 15 December.

The award was handed over by Subodh Uniyal, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Forest, Government of Uttarakhand. The Hyderabad Chapter team, led by Yadgiri Kambhambati along with K Rajesh and chapter members, received the honour at the ceremony.

The three-day conference saw participation from over 300 delegates representing nearly 25 PRSI chapters across the country, along with professionals from corporate public relations firms.

The conference was inaugurated by Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and featured several eminent speakers. National office bearers of PRSI congratulated the Hyderabad Chapter for securing the award consecutively, underlining its consistent professional contribution.