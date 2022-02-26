PVNR Expressway last down ramp to open today

Hyderabad: In relief to motorists, the last down ramp on the 11.60-km-long PVNR elevated expressway at Laxminagar here will be opened to the public on Saturday at 10:30 am.

Construction of the ramp under the EPC system was taken up for easing movement of traffic generated from Aramgarh, Shamshabad and the surrounding areas towards Gudimalkapur and Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Tolichowki and Hitec City. The ramp has been completed to open for traffic. With this all ramps and PVNR expressway have been completed in all respects.

The project has been completed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 9.63 crore. The HMDA officials said the length of the ramp is 195 meters and the width 7 meters.