Quid pro quo between KCR, BRS AP chief: BJP

Hyderabad: Dubbaka MLA and BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday made serious charges of quid pro quo between BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh BRS chief Thota Chandrasekhar of Rs 4,000 crore.

Addressing the media here he demanded a probe into an alleged purchase of 40 acres by Chandrasekhar in survey number 78 of Miyapur. Earlier one Sukhesh Gupta had purchased eight acres in Miyapur, in the same survey number. Besides, he had mortgaged the land with a bank in Kolkatta for about Rs 100 crore. The Ranga Reddy district collector Amoy Kumar had initiated legal proceedings alleging that Gupta had mortgaged government lands.

The State government had suspended the sub-registrars concerned and instituted a police inquiry. Gupta had been jailed in the case. However, he obtained a favourable verdict from the State High Court to eight acres and right to sell it. However, the Ranga Reddy district collector had preferred filing a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, against the HC verdict.

The MLA said "we will welcome the State government and the collector taking steps to restore lands to the government. However, will there be two kinds of justice, one for Gupta and another for the AP BRS chief,? Additionally, Chandrasekhar had purchased 40 acres in the same survey number and got it registered in favour of a real estate company. He had got favourable verdict from the State HC. However, the collector has not taken steps to file an SLP against the AP BRS president.

Rao alleged that the AP BRS chief is funding the mobilisation of people from neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Chattisghar to the BRS meeting in Khammam.

He charged that the land deals have been going on under the guarded watch of former State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. For this purpose only confirmed IAS officials have been appointed in districts which have the potential for alienating government lands.

"The game revolves inclusion in the prohibited list to freeze land transactions; then remove it from the list to allow transactions in favour of those who have a blessing of big people in the ruling party This way, thousands of crores of land scam has been going around Hyderabad city'', he alleged.

He demanded a probe into the land dealings in 40 acres in survey no 78; otherwise, " we will knock doors of court on the issue."