Rachakonda police recover 1,016 phones worth Rs 3 cr

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Rachakonda police in a span of one month have successfully recovered 1,016 stolen and lost mobile phones of a total value of Rs 3 crore. Utilising the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, they made the recovery and handed them over to the rightful owners on Thursday.

The Rachakonda DCP (crimes) V Aravind Babu said the zones of the Rachakonda Central Crime Station (CCS) along with IT cells successfully recovered the phones. He said “In the past one month, the Rachakonda police recovered 1,016 mobile phones. Of them, 655 were recovered in LB Nagar, Malkajgiri (290) and Bhongir (71).” So far, in this year the police recovered about 1,400 mobile phones, including the above using CEIR portal.

On Thursday Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu handed over the recovered phones to rightful owners and interacted with them. He gathered feedback on functioning of police. He advised the public to protect valuable information stored in mobile phones. Rightful owners felt heartfelt gratitude to receive their mobile devices from the commissioner and praised the police work. He appreciated the efforts of Aravind Babu, Karuna Sagar, ACP (crimes), special teams CCS and IT Cell officers and directed the teams to continue the efforts. The police have warned the public that buying or selling stolen mobile phones is a criminal offense. They advise individuals to verify the authenticity of mobile devices before purchasing or selling them through any dealer. As mobile phones store personal data, users should take precautions to protect their devices, especially while traveling or in crowded areas. Stolen phones can be misused for criminal and cyber-related activities. To enhance security, users should set strong passwords and enable the "Find My Device" feature. Regularly backing up data is recommended to prevent data loss. In case of loss or theft, individuals should promptly report it to the nearest police station or through the nationwide CEIR Portal.