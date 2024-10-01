Rachakonda SHE Teams Intensify Efforts to Protect Women and Girls

In a recent statement, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, assured that there is no intention to let off offenders who harass girls and women. He encouraged women to confidently report any incidents of harassment. The SHE Teams, operating in plainclothes, have been conducting decoy operations at various locations, including bus and train stations, metro stations, schools, colleges, vegetable markets, and public spaces to identify and apprehend offenders targeting women.

The Rachakonda SHE Teams have effectively carried out decoy operations, apprehending 268 offenders for troubling women during events like Ganesh immersion and in public places. These individuals were subsequently brought before counseling sessions with their family members at the CP Camp Office in LB Nagar.

Between the 1st and 30th of last month, the SHE Teams received a total of 343 complaints. Breakdowns of these complaints revealed 69 related to harassment via phone, 91 through social media apps, and 183 reported in person. Among these, 11 were registered as criminal cases, 107 as minor offenses, and counseling was provided to 174 individuals, as stated by DCP Ms. T. Usha Vishwanath of the Women’s Safety Wing.

Highlights of Key Cases:

Arrest of Man for Misconduct

On the night of September 22, 2024, a woman reported an incident to the Rachakonda SHE Teams via WhatsApp. She stated that while speaking on her phone near her home, an unidentified male wearing a mask and helmet approached her on a motorcycle and inappropriately touched her before fleeing. The police quickly collected CCTV footage and acted promptly to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Utilizing a coordinated effort from SHE Teams, IT cells, and local crime police, ten special squads were assembled to swiftly locate the offender. Through continuous surveillance and investigation, the suspect was identified and arrested, admitting to the charges against him.

Arrest of Man for Exploiting Minor

In another serious case, a young girl from Vanasthalipuram was manipulated and deceived by a male who falsely promised her marriage over two years. He coerced her into a relationship, leading to unwanted pregnancy, and ultimately abandoned her. Upon seeking help from the SHE Teams, criminal charges were filed against the offender under POCSO provisions.

Arrest of Man Harassing Married Woman

In Adibhatla, a married woman became the target of online harassment by an individual who created a fake Instagram account, sending obscene messages to her husband and relatives. Following her complaint to the SHE Teams, a criminal case was registered against the harasser.

Awareness Campaigns and Operations

Throughout the month, the SHE Teams conducted 98 awareness programs, educating approximately 21,840 individuals about women's rights, legal protections, and safety measures.

In a bid to ensure safe transit for women, decoy operations were also executed on metro trains, resulting in the apprehension of seven men in the women’s compartments, who were subsequently fined by metro station authorities.

The Rachakonda Commissioner underlined the importance of reporting issues to SHE Teams and reiterated that no one will be spared for targeting women. These measures reflect a dedicated approach toward creating a safer environment for women and girls in the community.





