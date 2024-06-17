Live
Just In
Rachakonda SHE teams nab 147 for harassing women
Highlights
The Rachakonda SHE teams arrested a total of 147 individuals, out of whom 60 were minors who were involved in the harassment of women and young girls.
According to SHE teams, they received 183 complaints from May 16 to 31.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (women’s safety wing) Usha Vishwanath said that the cases included 30 cases of harassment via phone, 42 through social media, and 111 instances of direct harassment. Following the complaints, over 11 criminal cases were booked, of which 83 involved minors.
